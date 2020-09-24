Jessica Szohr, 'Gossip Girl' star, is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for "Gossip Girl" star Jessica Szohr and her professional hockey player boyfriend, Brad Richardson.
Szohr shared the news Wednesday on her verified Instagram account.
"Full of Joy," she wrote in the caption of a photo showing her smiling as Richardson bends down near her baby bump.
The pair went public with their relationship in March 2019.
Szohr starred on The CW teen drama as Vanessa Abrams.
Some of her contemporaries took to the comment section to wish the soon to be first time mom well.
"Holy congrats!!" "Twilight" star Ashley Greene wrote. "I'm so so happy for you."
