Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 110 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BUTTS IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT HENRY NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL CHATTOOGA DADE FLOYD HARALSON PAULDING POLK WALKER IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HEARD LAMAR MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP UPSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, FRANKLIN, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEVILLE, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, RIVERDALE, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, SUMMERVILLE, THOMASTON, TRENTON, WEST POINT, WINDER, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.