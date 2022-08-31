When "The Goldbergs" returns to ABC in September for its 10th season, one character will be missing.

Co-showrunner Alex Barnow told EW patriarch Murray Goldberg, played by Jeff Garlin, will have died when the new season begins and newly wed characters Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) will have their first child.

