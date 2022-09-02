"Jaws" ushered in the age of the blockbuster in 1975, changing the way movies were marketed and released -- practices that were cemented into the framework for summer releases when "Star Wars" followed two years later.

Now, in a telling sign of the times, director Steven Spielberg's seafaring thriller that had audiences screaming in unison will give audiences a chance to share that communal experience again via its first exposure on oversized Imax screens.

