Despite speculation to the contrary, Jason Momoa says he has not reunited with Lisa Bonet.
The "Aquaman" star talked to "Access Hollywood" on the Oscars red carpet about whether the two were giving their marriage another try after having announced their split in January.
"We're not back together, we're family ... we have two beautiful children together," he said. "We're not getting back together, we're family forever."
The couple reportedly met in 2005, welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola, in 2007 and son Nakoa-Wolf a year later before marrying in 2017.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.