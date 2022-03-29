Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Winds will be southeast at 7 to 12 MPH with gusts up to 17 MPH possible. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.