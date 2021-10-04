Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards reunite for 'Halloween Kills'

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia...
Butts County in central Georgia...
Jasper County in central Georgia...
Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia...
Monroe County in central Georgia...
Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Newton County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Lamar County in west central Georgia...
Southeastern Spalding County in west central Georgia...
Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia...

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 346 PM EDT, emergency management reported some washed out
roadways from previous heavy rain across portions of the warned
area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding
is expected to linger in some areas even after rain has ended or
decreased.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison,
Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla,
North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick,
Yatesville and Good Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards reunite for 'Halloween Kills'

  • 0

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards have reunited more than 40 years after starring together in 1978's "Halloween."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and the actress appeared in a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming sequel "Halloween Kills."

Richards asked, "Jamie, can I say something? 40 years ago? I carried you?"

Curtis invited Richards, sitting in a chair, to jump into her arms. She then carried Richards around to the delight of the crew.

In the new horror flick, Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode and continues to hunt Michael Myers. Richards is once again Lindsey Wallace, who Curtis babysat in the original.

Richards said in the promo, "When I was in Halloween, I was 8 years old. I didn't know what I was doing until I saw it. Then I was like, 'What on God's green earth?' ... It just felt so good, all these people from the original movie coming together again. It's like, you never hear of this. It's just not done."

The new movie premieres Oct. 15.

