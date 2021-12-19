'Tis the season of giving back, and Gary Sinise is doing just that.
The actor held his annual Snowball Express for children of fallen military service members. Typically his event is held in person at Walt Disney World, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic the actor went virtual for the second year.
Along with Sinise, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Steve Buscemi, Matthew McConaughey, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel and Jordan Chiles were among those who took part with messages. Idina Menzel even sang "Show Yourself' from "Frozen II."
The kids were treated to a full day of virtual experiences from magic by Penn & Teller, Bindi and Robert Irwin from their animal sanctuary in Australia, yo-yo lessons from two-time world champion Gentry Stein, animation and even cooking lessons.
For over a decade, Sinise has given back to veterans through his Gary Sinise Foundation.
