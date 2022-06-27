This July 4th weekend, Jackson and Butts County will have everything from farmers to fireworks, with a little yoga, religion, and music thrown in for good measure. Check this out:
Yoga on the Lawn
Jackson Presbyterian Church, 240 N. Oak Street in Jackson, will host its second monthly free Community Yoga on the Lawn on Saturday, July 2, at 8 a.m. The class is taught by Amy Washington. Bring your yoga mats, and beginners are welcome. Afterwards, grab a coffee and enjoy the 3rd Street Farmers Market.
3rd Street Farmers Market
The city of Jackson and the Butts County Chamber MainStreet Council will host their second 3rd Street Farmers Market on Saturday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market will be held in the city’s grassy lot at the corner of Third Street and Mimosa Lane, adjacent to the Jackson Barbell Company and directly across Second Street from The Brickery. Parking will be in the city lot on First Street at Oak Street.
The city is now accepting applications from farmers and crafters for the handmade, homemade, and home grown market. Please note that there are special license requirements for some items sold. For applications visit www.buttschamber.com or email 3rdstreetmarket@buttschamber.com, or visit Jackson City Hall, 134 S. Oak Street in Jackson for a paper copy.
Summer Sunday Service
The Butts County Historical Society will host Dr. Ed Hoard and the talented Judy Yielding at the historic Indian Springs Chapel for the July 3 summer Sunday service! Join your friends in this historic facility to hear our hometown favorite minister and wonderful old gospel hymns on the piano! These summer Sundays and your tax-deductible donations benefit the upkeep of the historic Indian Springs Chapel, which was constructed in the late 1800s with lumber left-over from the construction of the famous Wigwam Hotel.
The services are 45 minutes in length and begin at 9 a.m., giving you time to get to your own church service! Or, after the service, stay and enjoy the free gardens, playground, new shops and museums in The Village at Indian Springs, as well as nearby Dauset Trails Nature Center, and the oldest state park in the nation, Indian Springs State Park! A fun day for the family and friends! All are welcome! Questions? Call 770-775-5350.
Jackson Lake Boat Parade and Fireworks
Jackson Lake Association will host a parade of boats and fireworks on Sunday, July 3. Scheduled activities include music by Mark Ware at Eagle Point at 7 p.m., meet in the cove for the boat parade at 7 p.m., a flyover by planes from Seven Lakes at 8 p.m., and fireworks in the cove nearest the dam at dark. Boaters are asked for no wakes from 7:30 p.m. until after the fireworks are over, and to stay safe!
Jackson 4th of July
Jackson will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on Monday, July 4, beginning at 5 p.m., at Daughtry Park in Jackson. There will be food, festivities, family games, wet and dry inflatables for kids, the annual watermelon eating contests, music by the Mackey Creek Band, and fireworks beginning at dark. There is an entry fee of $5 per vehicle. No alcohol, smoking or pets allowed.
