A grim reminder of the catastrophic institutional failures associated with Hurricane Katrina, "Five Days at Memorial" captures the personal toll and terrible choices made under the most adverse of conditions. Working backward from the 45 dead bodies discovered in Memorial Hospital, it's a compelling fact-based look at those five days as well as their aftermath.

Indeed, the title notwithstanding, "Five Days" (which devotes each of the opening installments to a different day) actually encompasses eight parts, a metaphor for the way streaming series deal with time if there ever was one.

