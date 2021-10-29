Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday in New York City, according to a law enforcement source.
The rapper and recording artist, whose given name is William Junior Maxwell II, is expected to be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges, according to the source.
Maxwell was arrested at CitiField which is home to the New York Mets.
In 2016 he was arrested by Cedar Grove, New Jersey police in July after a traffic stop and months later brought a stack of $175,000 in cash to court to pay any potential fines.
