Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, seeking treatment for mental health issues

Ezra Miller, pictured here in 2019, is seeking treatment for his mental health, the actor announced in a statement.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/FILE

Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film "The Flash," is seeking treatment for matters related to mental health, according to a statement Miller provided to CNN through a representative.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

CNN's Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

