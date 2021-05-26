Emmy Rossum kept a big and tiny secret.
The "Shameless" star announced Tuesday that she and her husband, "Mr. Robot" creator, Sam Esmail, have welcomed a baby, a little girl.
"5.24.21," Rossum shared on her verified social media accounts along with photos of herself pregnant. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."
The couple had not previously shared the news of their pregnancy.
They married in 2017 after getting engaged in 2015 following two years of dating.
