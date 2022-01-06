Emma Watson is taking a Emma Roberts photo snafu in stride.
During the HBO Max special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," a photo of a young Roberts was mistakenly identified as Watson.
Watson shared the photo of Roberts on Instagram Wednesday and had a bit of fun with the confusion.
"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," Watson wrote in the caption, along with a laughing emoji and #emmasistersforever.
Viewers alerted HBO Max, which is owned by CNN's parent company, about the incorrect identification and an updated version of the special has been released.
