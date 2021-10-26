Ed Sheeran appears on 'The Voice' as mega mentor

Ed Sheeran appeared on "The Voice" on Monday as a mega mentor.
Sheeran was part of the competition's "Knockout Rounds," where an artist picks their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton then choose the winner from their team to advance.
Sheeran, who recorded the show before testing positive for Covid-19, advised the judges on their picks.
Grande and Sheeran also caught up on what's been happening in their lives, with Sheeran asking Grande, ""And you're married now?" Grande married Dalton Gomez back in May.
"I am!" Grande replied. "You as well."
Sheeran, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last year, also told contestant Katie Rae, who has aa 3-year-old son, how much he misses his own daughter.
"This is the longest I've been away from my daughter, and I don't know how on Earth people do it," he said.
