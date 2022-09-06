'Don't Worry Darling,' Harry Styles and Chris Pine are just fine

(L-R) Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attend a photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival on September 5.

 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The latest internet conversation connected to the film "Don't Worry Darling" involves stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spit-take.

In footage from the Venice Film Festival on Monday, now widely circulated on social media, Styles is seen approaching Pine to take a seat next to the actor at a screening of the thriller. As Styles quickly moves to his seat, he makes a subtle "puh" motion with is mouth, suggesting he may have spit. Pine looks down at his lap, pauses his applause, then shakes his head and grins as if there may have been some kind of joke between the two stars.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.