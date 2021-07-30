Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&