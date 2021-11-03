Dolly Parton shares sweet throwback picture with husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton is showing her love for her husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean.
The legendary singer, who turned 75 this year, took to Instagram with a throwback picture of herself and Dean holding hands. Dean has a (seemingly photoshopped) Dolly Parton T-shirt on.
"Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!" Parton wrote.
Fans loved the picture, with one writing, "Carl Dean is super handsome!"
Another commented, "What a love story."
Parton first met Dean at a Nashville laundromat the day after she arrived in the city. The two renewed their wedding vows in 2016 for their 50th anniversary.
Parton's post is a promotion for the Dolly Vintage Collage Tee, which is currently on sale for $35 on her website.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.