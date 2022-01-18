On the spectrum of Marvel heroes, don't expect Oscar Isaac to be a Moon Knight in shining armor.
At least, that's what we can gather from the intense first trailer for the Disney+ series "Moon Knight,' which debuted Monday night.
The series, according to the streamer, tells the story of Isaac's Steven Grant, a man who "becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life."
"Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt," a logline says.
Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also star.
Isaac serves as executive producer on the series.
The trailer has undeniable shades of a psychological thriller, notably going for a darker tone than some of Disney+'s previous Marvel series. Whether the actual series reflects the trailer remains to be seen.
But Disney+ is probably betting that Marvel fans can't fight the 'Moon Knight.'
