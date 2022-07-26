The recent announcement that both the series "Desus & Mero" and the partnership between the two co-hosts is no more was met on the internet with the type of grieving usually reserved for a celebrity death.

It's understandable given what The Kid Mero, Desus Nice and their beloved show -- the first of its kind in late night -- represent to many, launching a series that helped pave the way for others that have also shone a light on community and conversation, including Lebron James' "The Shop: Uninterrupted" on HBO (which is owned by CNN's parent company) and "Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God" on Comedy Central.

