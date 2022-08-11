Actress and director Denise Dowse is hospitalized with viral meningitis, according to a post from her sister.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," her sister wrote in an Instagram post made to Dowse's official account. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

