Demi Lovato has some new ink.
The singer debuted a tattoo of a big spider on their shaved head. Lovato revealed that the ink was done by celeb tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.
"By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease," Lovato captioned a pic of the tattoo.
They also explained that the ink was inspired by the Grandmother Spider.
"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things," Lovato wrote. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world."
In August, Lovato got another tattoo by Dr. Woo, which reads, "Love will live forever in the infinite universe." The quote is surrounded by stars and planets.
Last May, Lovato shared they are nonbinary and changed their pronouns, telling fans they are "proud" to make the change after "a lot of self-reflective work."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.