Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use "she" pronouns again.
Lovato, who in 2021 came out as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to "they," said this week on the "Spout" podcast that they've "been feeling more feminine" recently and adopted their former pronouns.
"I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity," Lovato said on the podcast, a short-form interview series with celebrities.
Lovato said on "Spout" that while "everyone messes up pronouns" at some point, "it's just all about respect."
The "Cool for the Summer" singer is set to release their next album, "Holy F**k" later this month. One of the songs, "Skin of My Teeth," was inspired by Lovato's health challenges after an 2018 overdose, which caused multiple strokes and brain damage. She said on "Spout" that she was sober throughout the creation of her album, something she's "so proud of."
