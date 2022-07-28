Deacon Phillippe is following in the professional footsteps of his parents.
The 18-year-old son on Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will make his full acting debut in Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series, "Never Have I Ever."
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Deacon Phillippe is following in the professional footsteps of his parents.
The 18-year-old son on Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will make his full acting debut in Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series, "Never Have I Ever."
The teen portrays Parker, "Devi's debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he's able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party," according to a Netflix press release.
The younger Phillippe has been mostly delving into music prior to acting, releasing his debut track in 2020.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.
"It's always a good feeling when you're getting recognition for stuff that you do, especially on a creative level," Phillippe, who as a producer goes by Deacon professionally, told Billboard. "I was glad people were seeing something I took part in. It was really significant."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.