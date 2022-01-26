"Late Night" host Seth Meyers announced that David Letterman would return to the show for its 40th anniversary.
In a video posted Tuesday, Meyers said, "The 40th anniversary is next Tuesday, and to celebrate, my guest that evening will be the man who started it all, David Letterman."
Letterman will appear on Feb. 1.
The comedian launched the show in 1982, before moving over to CBS for the "Late Show" in 1993. NBC picked Jay Leno over Letterman to host "The Tonight Show," sparking a late night feud. Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Fallon and Meyers have all been hosts over the show's 40 years.
Meyers added that he's thrilled to have Letterman coming on.
"Now that is a show that would make college-age Seth Meyers very happy. Also, current Seth Meyers," he said.
Meyers has credited Letterman for the show's success.
"This show, 'Late Night,' this is David Letterman's show," Meyers said in 2014. "And if it wasn't for David Letterman, this show wouldn't exist. And if it wasn't for David Letterman, I wouldn't be here. And if I wasn't here, you'd just be an audience of people in an empty studio... it's incredible to be part of that legacy."
