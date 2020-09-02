From a Backstreet Boy to one of the stars of "Tiger King," the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" may literally have something for everyone.
The new participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on "Good Morning America," though you will have to tune in to the first show to see the pairings.
That's just one of the changes in what will be many this season, including a new host, Tyra Banks.
The cast will be:
- head coach Monica Aldama ("Cheer")
- animal activist Carole Baskin ("Tiger King")
- Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette")
- Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis
- TV and film actress Anne Heche
- Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson
- actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time")
- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean
- Emmy Award-winning host of "The Real" Jeannie Mai
- TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe
- Grammy-winning rapper Nelly
- TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish")
- Former NBA star Charles Oakley ("The Last Dance")
- Actress and Realtor Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset")
- Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir
They will be paired with the following professional dancers:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Keo Motsepe
- Peta Murgatroyd
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
Season 29 of "Dancing With the Stars" will premiere at 8 p.m. on September 14 on ABC.
