Chris Hemsworth may be Thor, the God of Thunder, but his son worships another superhero.
The actor revealed in a funny Instagram post on Tuesday that one of his twin sons, seen from the back and wearing a red cape, really wants to be Superman.
Hemsworth wrote: "Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'"
Hew wrote that his son replied, "Dad i wanna be Superman", to which Hemsworth joked, "Lucky I have two other kids."
Fans on Instagram got a kick out of the exchange since Thor is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while Superman belongs to rival DC Comics.
Hemsworth's "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Josh Brolin commented, "Hahahaha." "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds posted a crying laughing emoji.
Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share seven-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, along with nine-year-old daughter, India Rose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.