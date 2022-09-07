Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 31.
The news was announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 31.
The news was announced on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.
This season will be the competition show's first season on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC, becoming the streaming platform's first live series.
Stacker ranks the top 25 television shows with the most Emmy wins of all time as documented on the Emmy database. Read on to find out which spinoff bested the original show, and which sketch comedy took the top slot. Click for more.
Charli D'Amelio said when her family got the casting call she "thought they were joking." "I thought it was a prank," she said.
The TikTok star, who has more than 146 million followers, is known for her dances on the social media platform, but said she's ready to learn ballroom dancing.
"When it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to maybe do a little nod to why I am even here and what got me here, but I think I'm really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance," she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the news season. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will judge.
The full cast of celebrities the mother-daughter will be competing with will be revealed Thursday on "GMA."
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.