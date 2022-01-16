Celine Dion cancels remaining shows of Courage World Tour due to ongoing health issues

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Parts of northwest Georgia and much of central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Avoid prolonged time outdoors in forested areas. Falling tree limbs can lead to serious injury. &&