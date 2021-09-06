Kulture Kiari is officially a big sister.
Her mom and dad, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child.
The couple made the announcement Monday on social media.
Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle in what appeared to be a hospital bed.
It was captioned with "9/4/21" and three emoticons, including a blue heart which, coupled with the photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, is leading followers to believe the baby is a boy.
The pair secretly married in September 2017 and got "engaged" on stage a month later.
Daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.
Cardi B and Offset, who have split and reconciled more than once, kept the second pregnancy private until revealing her baby bump during a performance with his group Migos during the BET Awards, which aired in June.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
