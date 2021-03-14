Wow! Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B brought the body to the Grammy Awards Sunday night.
Megan Thee Stallion, coming fresh off her win for best new artist earlier in the evening, took the stage and gave a jaw-dropping performance for her hit singles, "Savage" and "Body."
Then Cardi B performed her song "Up," alongside a giant stiletto. Just when you thought the heat was turned all the way up, the two artists performed their not-safe-for-work song, "WAP" on a super-sized bed.
They gloriously twerked and strutted and owned the stage in Barbarella-esque outfits, referencing female empowerment, sexual pride and delivering undoubtedly one of the most memorable Grammy performances of all time.
Immediately following, Megan Thee Stallion won her second Grammy of the night for best rap performance with Beyoncé for her "Savage [remix]."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.