BTS and other 2020 MTV EMA winners

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards dealt with the pandemic by filming all over the world and it was a good night for BTS.
The wildly popular K-pop group won four awards "best song," "best group," "best virtual live" and "biggest fans."
Lady Gaga went in leading the nominations with six and scored two, "best artist" and "best US act."
Here is a full list of the winners with the winners noted with *WINNER :
Best Video
Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted
Cardi B -- WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled featuring Drake 'Popstar' starring Justin Bieber *WINNER
Karol G -- Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- Rain On Me
Taylor Swift -- The Man
The Weeknd -- Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS -- Dynamite *WINNER
DaBaby -- Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa -- Don't Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch -- The Box
The Weeknd -- Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- Ice Cream
Cardi B -- WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby -- Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber -- Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G -- Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- I'm Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix *WINNER
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G *WINNER
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay *WINNER
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B *WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta *WINNER
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams *WINNER
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak -- Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia -- Let's love
Demi Lovato -- I Love Me
H.E.R. -- I Can't Breathe *WINNER
Jorja Smith -- By Any Means
Lil Baby -- The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD *WINNER
Best Virtual Live
BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live *WINNER
J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World
Little Mix -- UNCancelled
Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.