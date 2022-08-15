In case you were convinced otherwise, Bryce Dallas Howard reports that the gender pay gap is not extinct.
The actress, speaking to Insider, said she was paid "so much less" than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the "Jurassic World" films, released in 2015, 2018 and 2022.
"When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage," she said. "And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."
Bounce searched for some of the most interesting and unique attractions found in airports around the world. Click for more.
Eventually, she said, she discussed the disparity with Pratt, who took action to get his co-star equal terms on other franchise-related opportunities, like games and theme park rides.
"He literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'" Howard said. "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN has reached out to Howard's representative for further comment.
In the films, Howard stars as Claire Dearing, the Jurassic World operations manager, and Pratt plays Owen Grady, a Velociraptor expert and dinosaur handler.
"Jurassic World: Dominion," the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, brought in an estimated $143.3 million in its opening weekend.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.