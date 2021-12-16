Britney Spears appears to have welcomed a new addition to her family.
The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and teased her fans by posting a video of herself rocking what appeared to be a baby, with her back turned to the camera while holding a baby bottle.
She captioned it, "New addition to the family. Guess if it's a boy or a girl. Thank you again baby @samasghari!!!!"
The video has amassed over one million likes from her fans.
Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have been open about their desire to expand thier family. Spears said during court testimonies over the summer that she wanted to have a baby but that her court-ordered conservatorship prohibited her from getting off of birth control.
Just last month the Grammy winner took to Instagram and wrote, "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!"
Spears, 40, has some fans thinking that perhaps it's a fur baby and that she has welcomed a new puppy to her home.
She has two teenage sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
