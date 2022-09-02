Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
The documentary has been previewed by the British newspaper the DailyMail, and an article about the interview was written by the filmmaker, Daphne Barak for the tabloid. Photos of the Federline family, including with their father, Kevin, and other family members are shown, including Spears' other son, Sean Preston, 16.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Click for more.
In the article, Barak writes,"They are both handsome, creative and curious about what life might offer them."
Jayden Federline reportedly said that despite choosing to not see his mother for several months, he hopes time will heal their family.
"I love you a lot," Jayden Federline said of his mother. "I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
In Spears' post, she wrote, "I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries."
Federline reportedly addressed the challenges both he and his older brother, who did not do an on-camera interview for the documentary, have felt in recent years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state," Federline reportedly said in the documentary.
Spears seemed to respond to those specific comments in her post, writing, "It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother."
Spears also took issue with her son defending their father, Kevin Federline, and her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.
Spears' Instagram post comes days after the star posted and then made private a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube in which she addressed her conservatorship and the alleged abuse she says she was put through by her family.
CNN has reached out to Spears' representatives for further comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.