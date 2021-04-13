Britney Spears is 'flattered' people care so much

Britney Spears feels the love.
The singer posted video Monday on her verified Instagram account she said was shot last year for the "Just a Touch of Rose" project.
She didn't explain exactly what that is or was, but Spears did share "I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT."
"Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED," the caption on the video read. "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing."
Spears is the subject of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary and the #FreeBritney campaign, both of which center on her being under a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008.
