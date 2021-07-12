Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN BUTTS...SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...NORTHWESTERN JONES...JASPER AND SOUTHERN NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT... At 650 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Flovilla to Adgateville to near Blountsville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Eatonton, Monticello, Flovilla, Shady Dale, Stewart, Ethridge, Turtle Cove, Worthville, Resseaus Crossroads, Round Oak, Warfield, Willard, Central Georgia Experiment Station, Calvin, Eudora, Hillsboro, North Alcovy, McElheneys Crossroads, Stanfordville and Fincherville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH