Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SPALDING...SOUTHERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN BUTTS COUNTIES... At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Locust Grove, or 8 miles south of McDonough, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Griffin, Jackson, Hampton, Locust Grove, Jenkinsburg, Towalaga, Luella, Walker Mill, McKibben and Experiment. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...60MPH