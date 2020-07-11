Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, according to his official Twitter account.
The 77-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"
A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades. Hailed by many as India's greatest living actor, he is revered in his home nation.
Bachchan starred in his first film in 1969. Since then, he has dominated the silver screen for nearly half a century -- most of India's 70 years as an independent nation.
