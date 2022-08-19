K-pop girl group Blackpink has released a new song, "Pink Venom," and an accompanying music video for it.
The song is from the group's forthcoming sophomore album, "Born Pink," which is set for release on Sept. 16.
Blackpink, made up of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, recently told Rolling Stone how they collaborate on their music.
"We don't just receive a completed song," Jisoo said. "We are involved from the beginning, building the blocks, adding this or that feeling, exchanging feedback—and this process of creating makes me feel proud of our music. If we just received pre-made songs, it would feel mechanical. I feel more love for the process, because we say, 'How about adding this in the lyrics? How about adding this move in the choreography?'"
Blackpink's first LP, "The Album," sold over one million copies in less than a month after its 2020 release
The new album was announced last week. The group also has an upcoming world tour.
See the video here.
