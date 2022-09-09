A new trailer for "Black Adam" hints at a switch up for Dwayne Johnson's character.
The DC comic movie also costars Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge. Johnson plays Teth Adam, who In ancient Kahndaq "was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam."
"Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend," the description on the trailer reads. "Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."
But is Black Adam a villain or a super hero?
Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne is an unmatched reign which saw her appoint 15 British Prime Ministers, become the oldest monarch in history and become the first woman to open more than one Olympic Games. Click for more.
The film is being released by Warner Bros. which is owned by CNN's parent company. It hits theaters on October 21, 2022.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.