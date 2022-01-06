Being married to Cameron Diaz sounds like a dream come true for Benji Madden.
In honor of the couple's seventh anniversary, the musician posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife.
"Today 7 years married (heart emoji) Always dreamed of having a family like this," he wrote in a post shared on his verified Instagram account. "Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth."
"Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life," he went on to say. "The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane."
"Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz," Madden concluded. "Happy Anniversary I love you!"
The pair are the parents of daughter Raddix, whose birth they announced in January 2020.
