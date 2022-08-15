Ben Affleck has had a very big year with reason to celbrated as he turns 50 on Monday.
The actor/director and wife Jennifer Lopez were photographed in New York on Sunday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ben Affleck has had a very big year with reason to celbrated as he turns 50 on Monday.
The actor/director and wife Jennifer Lopez were photographed in New York on Sunday.
The newlyweds have been traveling the world together this summer. They celebrated Lopez's birthday in July in Paris, days after the two officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.
Lopez announced their wedding in her newsletter, signing it Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
Of the more than 19,000 towns and cities in North America, 38 are greener than the rest, according to a list compiled by Calgary.com based on data from the Carbon Disclosure Project. Click for more.
"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote. "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."
She continued: "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote. "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Jackson Progress-Argus e-Edition delivered to your email inbox every Wednesday morning.
Get daily news headlines from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Butts County.
Get the most popular posts on myjpa.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Sign up for MyJPA.com Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Jackson sprinkled with recipes.
Get breaking news stories and alerts from the Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get daily sports headlines from Jackson Progress-Argus delivered to your email inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in the Jackson area. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.