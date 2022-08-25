Barbie Ferreira is leaving "Euphoria."
Ferreira, who plays Kat on the show, revealed the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she will not be returning to the HBO drama ahead of its third season.
Barbie Ferreira is leaving "Euphoria."
Ferreira, who plays Kat on the show, revealed the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she will not be returning to the HBO drama ahead of its third season.
"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," Ferreira wrote.
She continued, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez."
The sex-positive character Kat explores online sex work and in Season 1 of the show and she began a relationship with Ethan (played by Austin Abrams).
Following a hit Season 2, "Euphoria" was renewed for a third season. It is centered around Zendaya's character Rue, a teen living in suburban California who struggles with drugs and the loss of her father.
HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
