Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&