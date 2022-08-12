Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'

Anne Heche, pictured here on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California, is 'not expected to survive,' her family says. Heche was involved in a car crash last week.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."

In a statement Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, 20, wrote: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.