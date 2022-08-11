Actress Anne Heche is now being investigated for felony DUI after crashing her car into a Los Angeles area home, which then caught on fire last week, according to police.

The initial investigation was for misdemeanor DUI, but results from a blood draw from Heche and word of an injury to someone inside the home have elevated the matter to a felony, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

CNN's Chloe Melas contributed to this story.

