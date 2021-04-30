Anne Douglas, widow of the late legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas, died Thursday at the age of 102, her family said.
"It is with great sadness that the Douglas family announces the passing of their matriarch, Anne Douglas, peacefully at home in Beverly Hills this afternoon at age 102," family spokesperson Marcia Newberger said in a statement.
Kirk Douglas was the star of such films as "Spartacus," "War Wagon" and "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea." He died in February 2020 at age 103.
The celebrity couple had married in 1954 and had two sons.
Anne Douglas was a philanthropist and publicist, according to the statement. She is survived by children Peter and Joel. She was also the stepmother of actor Michael Douglas.
