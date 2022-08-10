Angela Yee announced on Wednesday that she will be departing "The Breakfast Club" to host her own syndicated radio show.

"This is really exciting," she told her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday. "This is something that I've been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss ... and I was telling her, like, 'Look, I really wanna have my own show.' You know, I have my podcast 'Lip Service' and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.