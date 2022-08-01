A "Star Wars'' hero once said that rebellions are built on hope. The newest Disney+ series set in a galaxy far, far away explores the origins of that hero, whose sacrifices would eventually help the Rebel Alliance take down the evil Galactic Empire.

Diego Luna returns to the "Star Wars'' universe in "Andor," a prequel to "Rogue One," which was itself a prequel to "Episode IV: A New Hope." At this point in the series, though, the rebellion is but a glint in a young Cassian Andor's eye.

