"And Just Like That ..." said goodbye to actor Willie Garson and his character Stanford Blatch in the show's latest episode.
The 57-year-old actor died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Los Angeles in September while the HBO Max series was in production.
(Like CNN, HBO is owned by WarnerMedia.)
In the episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) finds a note from Stanford saying he had left for Tokyo.
"I couldn't tell you without crying. And you have had enough crying," he wrote, referencing the death of Bradshaw's on-screen husband in the show's debut episode.
As it turns out, Stanford left to manage the career of an aspiring TikTok star.
"In memory of our beloved Willie Garson," read on-screen message at the end of the episode.
Parker penned a touching tribute to Garson shortly after his death.
"It's been unbearable," she wrote. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
